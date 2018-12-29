Pope Resources (POPE) VP Purchases $13,350.00 in Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) VP Kevin Bates purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pope Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Kevin Bates purchased 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Kevin Bates purchased 250 shares of Pope Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Kevin Bates purchased 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Kevin Bates purchased 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,036.00.

Pope Resources stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Pope Resources has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pope Resources by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Pope Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pope Resources by 25.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pope Resources (POPE) VP Purchases $13,350.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/pope-resources-pope-vp-purchases-13350-00-in-stock.html.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.