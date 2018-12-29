Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $301.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.59 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $273.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 1,223,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,285. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

