PriceSmart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 868% compared to the average volume of 92 call options.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $777.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,526,193.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $6,749,008 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 41.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 109.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $766,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

