Primo Water (PRMW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

PRMW stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $225,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

