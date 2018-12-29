Private Ocean LLC Sells 436 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after purchasing an additional 157,237 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $316.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

