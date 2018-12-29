ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $48.87

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $48.87. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 172386 shares traded.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,606.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $281,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/proshares-ultrapro-short-sp-500-spxu-shares-gap-down-to-48-87.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.