Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek Acquires 50,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,204,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,378.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSEC opened at $6.49 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

