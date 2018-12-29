Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 30,180 Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,803,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,686,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,373,000. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,513,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 20,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $206,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arthur T. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

