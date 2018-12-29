Putnam Investments LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 44.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 30,765 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 181.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director James A. Sharman acquired 15,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominic A. Romeo acquired 20,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $176,390.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

