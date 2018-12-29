Putnam Investments LLC Sells 76,641 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,641 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TACO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

WARNING: “Putnam Investments LLC Sells 76,641 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/putnam-investments-llc-sells-76641-shares-of-del-taco-restaurants-inc-taco.html.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.