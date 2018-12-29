Putnam Investments LLC Sells 76,641 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,641 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TACO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
