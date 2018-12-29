Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for FTS International Inc (FTSI) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for FTS International in a report released on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). FTS International had a net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 139.46%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FTS International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

FTSI opened at $6.95 on Friday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $719.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTS International by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FTS International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

