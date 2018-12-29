QASH Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. QASH has a market capitalization of $42.35 million and $340,332.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003114 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.02320840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00152349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00199516 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026119 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, EXX, GOPAX, Huobi, Liquid, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

