Qtum Market Cap Reaches $208.50 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00059742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Iquant, Bitbns and Bleutrade. Qtum has a total market cap of $208.50 million and $142.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,142,796 coins and its circulating supply is 89,142,796 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Bithumb, DigiFinex, OKEx, Ovis, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Poloniex, Coinsuper, BigONE, Binance, ZB.COM, Huobi, EXX, Livecoin, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Iquant, DragonEX, CoinEx, Coinnest, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cobinhood, HBUS, LBank, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, ABCC, BCEX, Coinone, BitForex, Liquid, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

