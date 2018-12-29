Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,578,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,429,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 240,783 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 91.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,721,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 820,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 723.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen bought 8,560 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,053.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin bought 25,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,421.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

