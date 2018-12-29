Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 516,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $733,988.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Get Quantum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum in the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Quantum by 5.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 584,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 33.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quantum Corp (QTM) Major Shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Buys 516,893 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/quantum-corp-qtm-major-shareholder-brc-partners-opportunity-fund-buys-516893-shares-of-stock.html.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.