Qvolta Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Qvolta token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a total market cap of $13,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.02323104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00152531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00200258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

