R C M Technologies (RCMT) & Hudson Global (HSON) Head to Head Comparison

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

28.7% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39% Hudson Global 3.77% -12.17% -7.44%

Volatility & Risk

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R C M Technologies and Hudson Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.22 $2.01 million N/A N/A Hudson Global $456.72 million 0.10 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

R C M Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for R C M Technologies and Hudson Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

R C M Technologies beats Hudson Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing. It also provides permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions, including complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce, and recruitment consulting to multinational companies; and talent management solutions comprising talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development, and outplacement. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.