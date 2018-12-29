Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $10,720.00 and $765.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

