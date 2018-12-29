Ralph Struzziero Sells 3,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $69,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Ralph Struzziero sold 2,964 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $108,334.20.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $777.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.74. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

