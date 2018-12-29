Rapids Achieves Market Cap of $189,699.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $189,699.00 and $764.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.02340173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00152224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00207091 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,406,942,445 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

