Rathbone Brothers plc Has $37.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $278,896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $161,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,815,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

