Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, IDCM and Upbit. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and $2.36 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.02319543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00152257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.12110622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 2,567,495,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Nanex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.