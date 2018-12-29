Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03). Approximately 363,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 151,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Red Emperor Resources (RMP) Trading Up 0.8%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/red-emperor-resources-rmp-trading-up-0-8.html.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.