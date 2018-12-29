ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $177,849.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $177,849.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.02100289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00483360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010464 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008213 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006420 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

