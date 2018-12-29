Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,387,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,027,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

