Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 59,161 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11,600.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.97 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $1,670,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $3,341,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,339 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

