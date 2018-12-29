Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 2,607.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

