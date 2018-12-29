Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFR. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 7,500 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

