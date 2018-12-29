Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

