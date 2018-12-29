Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1,026.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 476,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 347,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 212,159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $789,708.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

