Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.17 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 110.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.1732 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

