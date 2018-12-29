Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,700 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 93.5% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 241.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $148,749.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

