Renasant (RNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Renasant stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In related news, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,899.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $484,814.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,238 shares of company stock worth $1,394,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Renasant by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

