Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RCII opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.62. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $322,425.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

