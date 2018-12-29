Repligen (RGEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

RGEN stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,827 shares of company stock worth $2,148,846. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

