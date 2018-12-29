Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 12,500 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/resolute-forest-products-rfp-position-raised-by-man-group-plc.html.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.