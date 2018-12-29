Reviewing First Capital (FCAP) & Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 2.63 $51.88 million $1.29 13.05 First Capital $33.12 million 4.16 $7.43 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 1 1 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First Capital.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 22.65% 8.34% 0.80% First Capital 24.09% 10.72% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats First Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

