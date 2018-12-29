Reviewing International Isotopes (INIS) & Electro-Sensors (ELSE)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for International Isotopes and Electro-Sensors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Isotopes and Electro-Sensors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.40 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.47 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Electro-Sensors has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31% Electro-Sensors -0.72% -0.43% -0.41%

Volatility and Risk

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electro-Sensors beats International Isotopes on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

