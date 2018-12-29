Reviewing Spartan Motors (SPAR) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 2.04% 9.77% 5.34% SUBARU CORP/ADR 3.72% 7.93% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spartan Motors and SUBARU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spartan Motors presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Spartan Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than SUBARU CORP/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spartan Motors and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.36 $15.93 million $0.43 17.02 SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.75 billion 0.54 $1.98 billion $1.79 6.02

SUBARU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. SUBARU CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats SUBARU CORP/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components. It also engages in real estate lease, etc. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation on April 1, 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

