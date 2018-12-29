RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Director Marvin Fink Sells 4,300 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,001.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvin Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Marvin Fink sold 2,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $12,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 88,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,692. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.10. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 126.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

