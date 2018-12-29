RichCoin (RICHX) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, RichCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. RichCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.02343247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00153264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00209483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026803 BTC.

RichCoin Profile

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

Buying and Selling RichCoin

RichCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

