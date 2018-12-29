Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) Director Buys $29,060.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RIV stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000.

