Roche Holdings AG Basel (RHHBY) & The Competition Financial Survey

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) is one of 536 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Roche Holdings AG Basel to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Roche Holdings AG Basel has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche Holdings AG Basel’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Roche Holdings AG Basel pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Roche Holdings AG Basel pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche Holdings AG Basel 3 4 4 0 2.09 Roche Holdings AG Basel Competitors 3978 11577 25898 864 2.56

Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.64%. Given Roche Holdings AG Basel’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roche Holdings AG Basel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche Holdings AG Basel N/A N/A N/A Roche Holdings AG Basel Competitors -1,965.87% -93.52% -27.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Roche Holdings AG Basel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roche Holdings AG Basel $54.15 billion $8.77 billion 15.82 Roche Holdings AG Basel Competitors $2.16 billion $162.23 million -0.91

Roche Holdings AG Basel has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Roche Holdings AG Basel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Roche Holdings AG Basel competitors beat Roche Holdings AG Basel on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases. The company provides diagnostic solutions, such as blood gas analysis; blood screening; cancer screening/monitoring; cardiac markers; cardiovascular testing; cholesterol monitoring; coagulation monitoring; coagulation routine and specialty testing; data management; diabetes monitoring; diabetes therapy; electrolytes analysis; emergency medicine; hemostasis; heterogeneous immunochemistry; homogeneous immuno assays; immunology; infectious diseases; intensive care testing; monitoring anti platelet therapy; neonatal intensive care units; nucleic acid purification; PCR clinical diagnostics; physical fitness testing; platelet function testing; quality control service; real-time PCR diagnostic systems; serum work area; urinalysis; and workflow solutions. Roche Holding AG has a strategic alliance with Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories. It also has collaboration agreements with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SQZ Biotechnologies Company; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.