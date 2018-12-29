Rocketcoin Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROCK)

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Rocketcoin has a total market cap of $7,396.00 and $67.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocketcoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Rocketcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocketcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.02312991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00152649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00207612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025584 BTC.

About Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 62,304,398 coins and its circulating supply is 62,298,373 coins. Rocketcoin’s official website is www.rocketcoin.net. Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2.

Rocketcoin Coin Trading

Rocketcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocketcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocketcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocketcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocketcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.