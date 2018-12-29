Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $12,370,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,151,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 139,745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 421,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT opened at $11.74 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

