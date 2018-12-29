Safran SA (SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €124.09 ($144.29).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAF shares. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran comprises 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

