Sanchez Energy (SN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 30316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sanchez Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $53,817.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

