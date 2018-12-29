Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $43,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,867.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/saul-centers-inc-bfs-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.