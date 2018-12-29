SB Financial Group (SBFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.05

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

