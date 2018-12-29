Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $601.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $362,994.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $195,963.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

